FIRST ALERT: Dry today, stretch of cloudy & unsettled weather returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re off to a dry and chilly start to the day as many students are gearing up to head back to school here in Horry County. The coat and jacket will be needed as those elementary students go back to school full-time here in Horry County.
Clouds will thicken up as we head into the afternoon hours today. While most of our day will be spent under partly cloudy skies, we will turn mostly cloudy later this evening after highs hit the mid 50s this afternoon. We will remain dry today but changes will arrive as we begin to head into the middle of the work week.
Our weather pattern will turn unsettled with cloudy skies and multiple waves of rain chances moving into the area. That rain will be scattered with the best potential of showers arriving later in the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers but the rain will become likely as we head into Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Highs through the work week will remain in the middle 50s and warmer. Unfortunately, there just will not as much sunshine as we hope.
