FIRST ALERT: Dry today, stretch of cloudy & unsettled weather returns soon

Our weather pattern will turn unsettled with cloudy skies and multiple waves of rain chances moving into the area. That rain will be scattered with the best potential of showers arriving later in the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers but the rain will become likely as we head into Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Highs through the work week will remain in the middle 50s and warmer. Unfortunately, there just will not as much sunshine as we hope.