DHEC reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 34 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,510 COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 414,573 and deaths to 6,881, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 99 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in the latest report. In Florence County, 46 new virus cases were reported, and one new death were reported in the county.
Of South Carolina’s 11,332 inpatient hospital beds, 8,761 are occupied for a 77.3% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Health officials also said 1,517 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 354 of which are in the ICU while 211 are ventilated.
