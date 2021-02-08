Coroner’s office, OSHA investigating work-related death at McCall Farms in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death at a business in Florence County.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the work-related death happened Saturday night at McCall Farms Food Plant on South Irby Street in Effingham.
He identified the victim as 39-year-old Ryan Seither. The cause of death has not been released.
The body will be autopsied at MUSC in Charleston.
The coroner added that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be assisting in the investigation into the death.
This is the second workplace death to happen at McCall Farms in less than a year.
Back in September, von Lutcken said 49-year-old Franciso Jolley of Florence died after performing electrical work at the plant. It was ruled that Jolley died from an electrical injury.
