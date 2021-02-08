Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence County shooting

By WMBF News Staff | February 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 9:06 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed in Timmonsville over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 39-year-old Demarcus Dixon of Timmonsville died in a shooting on Saturday along Cale Yarborough Highway.

Aundray Sumter
Aundray Sumter (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and U.S. Marshals later took 41-year-old Aundray Sumter, of Timmonsville, into custody in connection to the shooting. Investigators said Sumter shot Dixon following a verbal altercation.

Sumter is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

