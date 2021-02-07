South Alabama scores come-from-behind win over Coastal Carolina, 61-56

In a turnaround from the first game of the weekend series where South Alabama jumped out to an early lead and hit a school-record 19 three-pointers, the Chanticleers got the upper hand from the start on Sunday and applied more defensive pressure on the Jaguars’ outside shooters. Blount scored the first four points of the game and Coastal slowly built a 24-13 lead on Deaja Richardson’s inside bucket with 4:23 left in the second period. South Alabama mounted a run to close the frame, cutting Coastal’s advantage to just 26-21 at halftime. Blount and Davis each had six points at the break.