Pastor asks for formula, diapers for one-month-old daughter of woman killed in random shooting

There were also two children in the car at the time of the shooting, including Nixon’s first and only child. A baby girl who turned one month old, Saturday, just days after her mother’s senseless killing. ”This is somebody’s daughter. This is someone’s mother. Lives are being changed by this ignorance and we need to change immediately,” said Pastor Taylor, who has known Nixon’s family for more than 45 years. He’s now asking for the community’s help in supporting this family, now caring for Nixon’s young daughter.