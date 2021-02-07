FIRST ALERT: Drier today, unsettled into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The drying trend has started as our shower activity has come to and end along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overcast skies and a bit of dense fog continue across the area but will decrease into the late morning. Temperatures will be slow to warm up as well. Once clearer skies begin to move in, we can expect highs to reach the low to middle 50s.
As that clearing takes place, that will allow for a bit of sunshine to peak through just before sunset tonight. We’ll dip back down into the 30s tonight before staying mostly dry and partly sunny into our Monday.
Next week continues to look unsettled with multiple waves of rain set to move in through the week. Most of the rain looks to be scattered, with the better potential for more widespread rain towards the end of the week. The forecast for next week will be an evolving and changing one too. There’s still some fine-tuning to do with the end of week forecast and into next weekend, so stay tuned for updates.
