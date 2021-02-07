DHEC: Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 35 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 2,228 COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 412,996 and deaths to 6,849, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 138 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the latest report. In Florence County, 53 new virus cases were reported, but no new deaths were reported in the county. Elsewhere in the Pee Dee, Darlington County and Marlboro County each reported two new deaths Sunday.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
Of South Carolina’s 11,364 inpatient hospital beds, 8,910 are occupied for a 78.41% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Health officials also said 1,526 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 359 of which are in the ICU while 224 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
