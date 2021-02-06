Victim identified in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The victim of a deadly crash in Darlington County has been identified, according to officials.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 24-year-old Bryson Gibson, of Florence, died after a car he was driving collided with another car at around 5 p.m. Friday.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Secondary 175 near S.C. 34. Lee said the driver of a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, later identified as Gibson, ran off the roadway, overcorrected and went left of center before colliding with a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.
Hardee added that Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials also said both drivers were wearing seatbelts, while two other passengers in the Nissan were taken to the hospital for injuries.
No additional details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.