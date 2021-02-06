South Alabama hits 19 threes, Coastal women fall to the Jags, 95-75

South Alabama found the mark from beyond the three-point line right from the start. The Jaguars used a 12-point run to take an early 17-4 lead. They made seven three-pointers in the first quarter and Jones’ long ball put the visitors in front by 22 at 43-21 midway through the second quarter. Jones had five of her team’s 13 three-pointers and 17 points in the first half, as South Alabama held a 58-37 advantage at halftime.