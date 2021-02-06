Newest Sumter Co. K-9 named in honor of fallen deputy

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The newest member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit has been named in memory of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.
The new K-9, named Kilo, was named in honor of Corporal Andrew Gillette. According to the sheriff’s office, Kilo-8 was Gillette’s call sign.
Gillette was killed while attempting to serve a warrant in Dalzell.
Kilo has been paired with K-9 handler Cp. Kirk Carter. The duo recently completed a month-long training course in North Carolina and earned the “Top Dog” award while maintaining the highest grade average among the seven teams enrolled in the training course.
