McLeod Health works to bring COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - As more people are added to the list of who’s eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, many more are still struggling to make appointments.
Many people are finding where you live might play a big role in when you can get your doses, and how far you may have to drive.
The disparity in healthcare access between rural and urban areas has been an ongoing issue for quite some time, but rural health experts say COVID-19 makes it much more dangerous.
“There have always been disparities in regard to what is available in rural communities, and it’s not limited to South Carolina,” said Dr. Jan Probst, a rural health researcher at the University of South Carolina.
As people anxiously await their turn to get vaccinated, those in rural communities, are finding themselves waiting longer.
Probst said there is a root to this issue.
“It’s a problem of scale, the rural communities cannot maintain the same level of infrastructure,” she said.
However, there’s not a simple solution. Still, McLeod Health, which serves a mainly rural population in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, said they’re working to get the vaccine out.
They say that starts with letting people know when it’s available both on and offline.
“There’s always a group of people, especially serving a rural community, who have bad internet connection,” said Emergency Response Coordinator Lesli McGee.
To combat this, McGee said they’re meeting people where they are using a hybrid approach via social media and distributing information on flyers, as well as talking to community groups.
McGee says she thinks DHEC is trying to make sure vaccines do make it to rural counties, but a major gap still exists.
Malboro County does not have a hospital, and Probst said they have one of the lowest broadband connectivity rate statewide.
McGee said bringing vaccines there was a huge priority. Due to how delicate and specific the Pfizer vaccine is when it comes to temperature and storage, she said they had to be incredibly strategic in order to not waste any doses.
“In the counties where there might not be a hospital present, it might feel that those people have to drive a little bit further to a location unless you can do what we’ve done,” said McGee. “For example Malboro County, we did an event in Malboro County, that we’ve secured the location ahead of time, took vaccine storage to and then advertised in that community.”
In order to make sure people without internet can register, McLeod doesn’t have an entirely online scheduling process.
“We are giving people vouchers that let them know a specific date and time that they can come in,” said McGee.
For Saturday morning’s event at North Myrtle Beach High School, McGee said if you qualify, arrive at 8:30 a.m., stay in your car, and they will give you a voucher with a time to come back to receive your first dose.
Probst said this is the time for the community to work together. She doesn’t think the responsibility should be placed just on local hospital systems when it comes to getting the word out and getting people informed on the vaccine.
“Let’s get a community effort going and say we recognize that this is important, and this is what we’re going to do,” said Probst.
DHEC announced Friday they are working on this issue. In a press release, the agency said they are in the process of sending additional doses to providers who serve rural communities.
“South Carolina recognizes the importance of reaching our vulnerable communities, including our rural and underserved communities, and people of color,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
The agency did not provide information on how many additional doses or when this effort will begin.
