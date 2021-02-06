McLeod Health Seacoast hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local hospital will be hosting a drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina on Saturday.
McLeod Health Seacoast will hold the clinic at the North Myrtle Beach High School beginning at 8:30 a.m., where they plan to administer 1,800 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Officials said they cut off the line with the last voucher at around 8:45 a.m. McLeod said it had planned on handing out vouchers for its next vaccine event, but it was directed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol to cut off the line and not hand out any more vouchers.
Lines began to form early Saturday morning on the school’s campus and around the area of Sea Mountain Highway, even before the scheduled start time.
Officials said those who want to be vaccinated will need to drive up to Entrance 1 at the school, where they will be given a voucher.
The voucher will then provide a scheduled appointment time for vaccination that day. An ID and proof of eligibility in Phase 1a will be required.
Parking for vaccine appointments will be at Entrance 2, and shots will be administered inside the school gym. Medical staff will also be on hand to will observe people for 15 minutes after receiving the shot.
The clinic will continue until 4 p.m Saturday or while supplies of the vaccine last. It also comes after residents in the North Strand are upset that there aren’t enough vaccine providers in that area, which is making it difficult for those ages 70 and older to get vaccinated.
