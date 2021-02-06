’It’s just so new:′ Some residents feeling hesitations about taking the COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -While many people are in a rush to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, others say they’re on the fence about getting it.
WMBF News spoke to several residents along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee about the vaccine. The reasons for not wanting to take the vaccine are varying from person to person.
But a key word heard repeatedly from some people when discussing the vaccine is “uncertainty.”
One of those community members is Florence County resident and former law enforcement officer Lazette Williams.
“I’m on the fence [about it],” she said.
Williams is 59-years-old, African American and has underlying health conditions. She says the vaccine hasn’t been tested enough on her demographic and for that reason, she says right now, taking the dosage is not an option.
“Probably not at this point because it’s just so new,” said Williams. “Now I do take the flu shot and I’m sure people felt the same way about that when it first came out. But it’s going to take some time for me. I need to see how it’s affecting others.”
She explained that from a historical standpoint, there’s some distrust within the African American community with wanting to take the vaccine, rooted in health disparities and mistrust in the system after the Tuskegee study.
“It’s a challenge for the African American community because it’s a trust factor,” said Williams.
Williams says she considered all sides of this vaccine issue.
“You know on one side of it we need to do something to combat the virus,” she said. “But taking the actual shot, I’m in that 59-60 age group, a vulnerable [group for the virus]. I don’t feel comfortable. We don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be yet. I’m going to hold out as long as I can. I do work in a halfway house so we have residents that are coming in from prison [Federal Bureau of Prisons]. We are getting exposed. We had an exposure back in December. But so far my tests are negative. But if I continue in this line of work, I’m going to have to make some decisions as well.”
Medical experts across the state say the vaccine is safe. Some residents, including Williams, will be closely watching.
“It’s going to take a little time for me,” she said.
This past Wednesday, the vaccine advisory committee for The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shined a light on how some community members have concerns about the vaccine altogether.
One pastor who spoke in the meeting says she’s heard faith leaders share feelings of hesitancy about the dosages, further saying some still have questions about the vaccine.
“By in large, those [that] are in the vulnerable populations [sharing the concerns],” said Rev. Brenda Lynn Kneece.
As DHEC continues to address ways to build more people’s confidence in the vaccine, some people are 100% on board with taking it.
Judith Thompson, CEO of the South Carolina Nurses Association, just received her first dose and says she feels fine.
“I just had a little soreness, I had a shot,” said Thompson. “That’s all I had. I was very grateful to get it and I’m looking forward to getting my second one in March. It was over very quickly. This was not a painful injection. I do understand that sometimes some people get a litter rash later on or some other kinds of things but those are all very handleable.”
Thompson is encouraging people who feel hesitations about taking it, to reconsider, stating her experience with the vaccine was safe.
“I am child of the polio area,” she said. " I am someone that is extremely grateful when there are ways of preventing illness. When you see pictures of people that have had this virus, a tiny [touch] of a needle is [not comparable] to any kind of contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
Thompson says she takes great pride in seeing how medical workers were able to create vaccines for the deadly COVID-19 virus.
“We are very fortunate this went as quickly as it did in getting a variety of vaccines to people,” she said.
She said getting the vaccine is a step closer to getting back to a life of normalcy.
“I’ll be happy to get out of my dining room,” said Thompson. “I don’t mind my dining room at all, it’s very cheery but I’ve been in it for quite some time now. I’m ready to go back to my office, I’m looking forward to it. But I’m not going back one minute before it’s safe.”
According to a recent study from Carnegie Mellon University, 68% of the South Carolina population wants access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The survey says about 69% of Florence County residents want their doses, while about 74% said the same in Horry County.
