’It’s just so new:′ Some residents feeling hesitations about taking the COVID-19 vaccine

“You know on one side of it we need to do something to combat the virus,” she said. “But taking the actual shot, I’m in that 59-60 age group, a vulnerable [group for the virus]. I don’t feel comfortable. We don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be yet. I’m going to hold out as long as I can. I do work in a halfway house so we have residents that are coming in from prison [Federal Bureau of Prisons]. We are getting exposed. We had an exposure back in December. But so far my tests are negative. But if I continue in this line of work, I’m going to have to make some decisions as well.”