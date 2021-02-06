FIRST ALERT: Soggy to start the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a few isolated showers this morning, another wave of rain is on the way as we head into our Saturday evening. This morning most of the rain will stay fairly isolated and spotty. It will also be an overcast day with temperatures warming only into the low 50s across the area.
A wave of widespread, potentially heavy rain will move in from our south into the late afternoon hours. This will last throughout most of the overnight and even into early Sunday morning. However, most shower activity by tomorrow morning will be very isolated and light before clearing begins to take place.
The forecast into the new week will continue to change as we get a better grip on model data and fine-tune numbers. So far, the only day where we look to stay mostly dry with a little bit of sunshine will take place on Monday. Beyond that, wet weather with spotty rain chances will take hold most of the week.
Temperatures show a big sign of warming up before crashing back down into the 50s. The end of next week looks quite uncertain, it will be a battle of if warm or cold air dominating the forecast. As we get closer to next week, we should have a better idea of what to expect.
