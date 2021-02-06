Feb. 5 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school basketball scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down as we inch closer to the playoffs for our South Carolina High School League teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are highlights from tonight’s action. Scores can be found below.
BOYS
Carolina Forest 37 - Sumter 35
Conway 67 - Socastee 38
North Myrtle Beach 53 - West Florence 49
Darlington 44 - Wilson 32
Hartsville 58 - South Florence 49
Lake City 77 - Manning 70
Marion 69 - Andrews 56
GIRLS
Socastee 59 - Conway 22
Marion 68 - Andrews 33
Latta 61 - Kingstree 41
