Feb. 5 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school basketball scores and highlights

Feb. 5 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school basketball scores and highlights
By Gabe McDonald | February 6, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 12:06 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down as we inch closer to the playoffs for our South Carolina High School League teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are highlights from tonight’s action. Scores can be found below.

BOYS

Carolina Forest 37 - Sumter 35

Conway 67 - Socastee 38

North Myrtle Beach 53 - West Florence 49

Darlington 44 - Wilson 32

Hartsville 58 - South Florence 49

Lake City 77 - Manning 70

Marion 69 - Andrews 56

GIRLS

Socastee 59 - Conway 22

Marion 68 - Andrews 33

Latta 61 - Kingstree 41

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.