DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths

DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths
Newberry Hospital is no longer allowing visitors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | February 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:07 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,925 COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 410,639 and deaths to 6,816, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 106 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. In Florence County, 53 new virus cases were reported and one new death.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For current hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.