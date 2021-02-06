DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,925 COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 410,639 and deaths to 6,816, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 106 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. In Florence County, 53 new virus cases were reported and one new death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
For current hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.