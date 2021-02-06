Deputies searching for woman accused of robbing Florence County grocery store

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a woman after she allegedly robbed a grocery store in the Pee Dee on Friday.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 7:56 p.m. at the Aldi on South Irby Street in Florence. Investigators said the woman, wearing a black hood and a pink mask, demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint.
Witnesses also told deputies that the suspect then fled the store on foot toward East Carolyn Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies said the suspect is around 5-foot-4-inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She is also believed to be responsible for a series of armed robberies in the Florence area.
Friday’s robbery remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.