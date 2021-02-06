Deputies: Man arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting

Deputies: Man arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting
(Source: Unsplash)
By WMBF News Staff | February 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:28 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say one man is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an incident that occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals later took 41-year-old Aundray Sumter, of Timmonsville, into custody in connection to the shooting. Investigators said Sumter shot the victim following a verbal altercation.

Sumter is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.