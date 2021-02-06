Deputies: Man arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say one man is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an incident that occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.
Deputies and U.S. Marshals later took 41-year-old Aundray Sumter, of Timmonsville, into custody in connection to the shooting. Investigators said Sumter shot the victim following a verbal altercation.
Sumter is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the incident.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.