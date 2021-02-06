1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a wreck involving two vehicles on Friday, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 4:52 p.m. on Secondary 175 in the area of S.C. 34.
Lee said a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer traveling south on Sec. 175 ran off the roadway, overcorrected and went left of center before being struck by a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. The driver of the Mitsubishi died in the wreck and was wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee.
The driver of the Nissan was also wearing a seatbelt, and two other passengers in the car were transported to the hospital for injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
