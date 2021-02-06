Artists create co-op to support small businesses hit during pandemic

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Artists are helping other artists recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
A brand-new co-op in Colleton County, known as the Artists’ Hub of the Ace Basin, opened on Saturday to give a platform for artists of all kinds.
Artist and co-founder Heather Whitten said she and local art teacher Jeannie Langston came up with the idea after seeing the devastating financial impacts the pandemic brought to the art community.
“With festivals closing, fairs not going in place, a lot of artists and crafters including ourselves were kind of put out where we couldn’t make our money the way we normally would,” Whitten said. “So, it just gives him a safe place to be able to sell and then in a time where we can’t sell because of COVID.”
“The lack of being able to do shows has really impacted a lot because craft shows are really important to artisans,” Woodworker Bart Conner said.
The building in downtown Walterboro can hold up to 10 artists at a time, with another four dozen artists and consigners rotating in and out.
“It’s so awesome,” artist Cynthia Fields said. “I love this and I just love coming here and It just puts me in an atmosphere where I really want to do crafts.”
The space also includes work areas for community classes and a stage for local musicians.
“This gives me an opportunity to teach in an area where we know we can social distance and still bringing our stay community,” Langston said. “Adding this place will bring people in from all around.”
Painter Heather Johnson said for many at the new co-op, the opening gives a new hope after almost a year of setbacks.
“To have this place, for this to be my first brick and mortar art business, it means a lot,” Johnson said. “This is a novel concept to help artists and to not overcharge them for rent and not overcharge consigners because we are all trying to get by.”
