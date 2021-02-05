19-year-old woman shot to death in northeast Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A young woman was shot to death while driving a car in Columbia on Thursday evening, deputies said.
First responders called deputies to a crash around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Charleswood Drive. That’s in a neighborhood near the intersection of Hardscrabble and Farrow roads in northeast Columbia.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver of the car with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
Crews rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.
The coroner identified her as Raeneshia Nixon, 19, of Columbia.
“We will continue to work with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to fully investigate this shooting,” Coroner Naida Rutherford said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they will release more details as they can.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.