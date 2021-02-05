Vaccination clinic to be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A vaccination clinic will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The city of Myrtle Beach and the Department of Health and Environmental Control are teaming up to sponsor the event.
Officials say the event is free, but all available openings have been filled.
According to the city, the pilot clinic will provide 500 vaccinations.
The city said they hope to offer similar clinics with DHEC in the future.
