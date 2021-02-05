Staley embraces double duty coaching Team USA, Carolina hoops

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, coach Dawn Staley talks with players and assistant coaches during a practice for the U.S. women's basketball team in Seattle. Staley would be prepping the U.S. womens basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, shell hold a Zoom conference call with players who are vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics are held next year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (Source: Elaine Thompson)