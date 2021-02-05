Some attorneys worry about continued suspension of in-person jury trials in SC

“I further find that in light of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, and the expectation by the medical community and experts that the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the near future, it is prudent to once again make changes to the operations of the circuit, family, probate, and master-in-equity courts for the protection of those who work within the courts, as well as those who use the courts,” Beatty said. “Based on the foregoing, all in-person proceedings statewide beginning on or after January 11, 2021 are hereby suspended until further Order of the Chief Justice.”