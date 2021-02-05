Police: 7 people in custody following ‘multi-month’ drug investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people are in custody following a lengthy drug investigation in Myrtle Beach, according to police.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday that seven people were arrested in connection to that drug sales in the Booker T. Washington area of the city.
MBPD added that its Investigative Division worked with partners in state, local and federal agencies on an operation on Thursday to locate the suspects. It came after what the department called a “multi-month investigation addressing community complaints.”
Police said the names and charges of those in custody will be announced once warrants are served.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
