Police investigating after attempted strong-arm robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an attempted strong-arm robbery that occurred in the city earlier this week.
Police said officers received reports that 32-year-old Bruce Dansby, of Socastee, entered the Circle K store on 1100 N. Kings Hwy., just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Dansby allegedly pushed down a clerk and unsuccessfully attempted to take the cash register after entering the store.
Dansby then ran from the store on foot, according to police. MBPD said it was able to use the city camera network to identify where he was going.
Officers checking the area were later able to identify and detain Dansby in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 6th Ave. South.
Dansby is charged with strong-arm robbery and first-degree assault and battery.
Online records show he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday.
