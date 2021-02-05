Police investigate shooting at Florence convenience store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting Thursday afternoon in Florence is under investigation.
Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said officers responded to Jackie Poston’s convenience store on E. Palmetto Street around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
According to Brandt, the parties involved in the shooting left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
