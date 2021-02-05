North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival canceled due to COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2021 North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Friday.
The event was also canceled in 2020 over virus concerns.
“The City hoped the COVID-19 pandemic might have run its course by 2021, however, the pandemic continues, and time has proven that large gatherings lead to significant surges in new COVID-19 cases, some of them deadly,” the city said in a statement.
