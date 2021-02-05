Myrtle Beach City Council to hold special meeting on hospitality fee agreement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss its long-standing battle with Horry County over hospitality fees.
The meeting was called “to approve a settlement agreement in the Hospitality Fee litigation and to authorize execution of said agreement,” according to the city council agenda.
In March 2019, Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming that the county was illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from the municipalities.
It stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax. The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
RELATED COVERAGE:
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
In July 2019, Myrtle Beach began to collect the taxes it had approved four months earlier, while the county stopped collecting its 1.5% hospitality fee inside the city limits, according to information from Myrtle Beach leaders.
The city and county have since reached a settlement of the lawsuit contesting Horry County’s collection of the hospitality fee from Myrtle Beach businesses.
All parties involved in the case eventually agreed to a settlement, but the city and county didn’t agree on how to divide up the $19 million that the county was holding in a trust. So, in September, both sides presented their case.
The city of Myrtle Beach wanted to split the money between the municipalities and the South Carolina Bar Foundation 50-50, while Horry County argued that the municipalities would split $18 million, with $1 million set aside for documented claims and none would go to the South Carolina Bar Foundation.
The judge ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement distribution proposal, and Myrtle Beach appealed the decision.
You can watch Friday’s special called meeting on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.