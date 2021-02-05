MUSC Health Marion vaccinates 600 during mass vaccination event

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - MUSC Health Marion Medical Center held a mass vaccination clinic at the CD Joyner Auditorium.
Patients signed up in advance, and all appointments were scheduled within 24 hours.
“We have over 600 people scheduled today to receive their vaccination which is great,” said MUSC Assistant CEO Spencer Twigg. “It’s about three times more than we vaccinate in a day in our Monday through Friday site.”
Twigg explained that these sites are quicker and more efficient, and they’re helping them reach more at-risk patients in rural communities.
“It’s just very important to us that the community gets vaccinated as fast as possible and opening up access to that and MUSC Health is seeing the most success with their mass vaccination sites across the state,” he said.
Internal medicine physician Dr. Ganga Mathi closed down his clinic today and brought his whole staff over from the hospital to support the mass vaccination site.
“We wanted to be here to support this and make sure there’s no allergic reaction happening, and to make sure there’s trust for the vaccination too,” he said.
Dr. Mathi also said he was excited to see so many patients getting the shot, and he hopes this will lead others to get the vaccine.
“The people who are already here are going to talk to their families and friends, and more people will be coming here and when they see there are no side effects from the vaccine we expect more people will be coming,” said Mathi.
As we head into Phase 1B, MUSC says to expect the hospital to continue these mass vaccination sites.
“Our next step is to vaccinate our educators, so we’ll probably continue more models like this,” said Twigg. “It seems to work, it all depends on the workflow of the venue and this venue has worked really well so we’ll likely be doing an educator’s events as well.”
