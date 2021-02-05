Man barricaded himself inside N.C. home, 3 officers shot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WRAL) - A man shot three police officers after he barricaded himself inside a High Point home on Friday morning, according to police.
According to the High Point Police Department, an officer was patrolling the area around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday when he heard gunshots coming from a home in the 2900 block of West English Road.
According to police, the officer saw a man sitting on the front porch of the home and approached him. The man went inside and home and barricaded himself in what would become an hours-long standoff.
More officers responded to the scene and surrounded at the home. When a tactical team tried to get the man to come outside, he took out a rifle and started shooting at officers, officials said.
The officers have non-life threatening injuries, but one of them will need surgery.
Lt. Matt Truitt with the High Point Police Department said he is thankful the officers are okay.
According to Truitt, the area was evacuated once the man began shooting, and the main goal now is to negotiate with the man so he will surrender peacefully.
“He dictates what happens from here,” Truitt said.
The Greensboro Police Department arrived at the scene to assist High Point police, and Truitt said even officers who were off-duty responded to the home to help.
At 8:30 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside the home.
