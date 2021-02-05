Longtime Horry County Fire Rescue captain passes away

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Jonnie Blanton, one of the original captains with Horry County Fire Rescue, passed away Thursday.
Blanton’s call sign for the Horry County Fire Department was the historic “F1” when it turned into a career-staffed organization in 1993, officials said.
He was one of a handful of original captains for the agency, which formed into Horry County Fire Rescue with Horry County EMS in 2000.
According to HCFR, Blanton’s volunteering with the county began in the mid-1980s. Officials said he spent roughly 30 years in public service.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
