Furry Friends Friday with Sav-R-Cats adoption center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Sav-R-Cats is located in Surfside Beach and has 61 cats looking for a home right now. They are a no kill shelter so if a cat never gets adopted, the adoption center is their forever home.
They have kittens and older cats. They make sure all the cats are spayed and neutered.
Sav-R-Cats is ran by volunteers and help from the community is always needed. The cats need food, towels, beds and toys.
Interested in adopting one of the precious cats? Sav-R-Cats is doing appointment only right now, give them a call at 843-222-8057.
