Florence police investigate convenience store armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery at a Florence convenience store.
According to a press release from Florence police, the incident happened Friday at the Circle K at 726 South Cashua Drive.
Police say the man entered the store and demanded money from the register before fleeing the scene.
No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
