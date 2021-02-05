Deputies: Florence County man charged after multiple drugs found in search

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man is in custody after deputies say they found multiple drugs during a search warrant.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assigned to the Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement unit executed the warrant at an apartment on Linfield Circle on Friday.
Deputies said they seized 697 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, 77 grams of methamphetamine, 150 Ecasasty tablets, 6 Fentanyl patches, 4 Subutex patches, 3.5 grams of heroin among other controlled substances.
Deputies also found $9,830 in cash, along with a 2008 Chevrolet truck believed to have been used in facilitating drug activity.
Officials said Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III, of Florence, was arrested as a result of the search.
Daniels is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and trafficking cocaine.
Online records show he is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday.
