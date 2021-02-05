Florence business owner facing tax evasion charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence business owner is facing tax evasion charges after authorities say he failed to report over $50,000 in income.
Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of tax evasion.
Miles – the sole proprietor of Miles Electric – failed to report $50,641 in business income from 2016-2018, a press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue stated.
For those tax years, he reportedly claimed $205,834 in expenses to which he was not entitled.
According to arrest warrants, Miles evaded at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income.
If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count.
He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
