FIRST ALERT: Wet weather into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s going to be a soggy end to the work week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Showers will move in this morning and continue throughout most of today. A 70% chance of rain is expected throughout today, so expect a wet roads for both this morning and this afternoon.
This weekend brings more rounds of rain, but we could squeeze in some dry time. Tomorrow morning looks to start mostly dry, with rain chances increasing into the afternoon. This system could produce some heavy rainfall locally, especially overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The good news? Most showers look to wrap up quickly Sunday with clearing taking place into Sunday afternoon and evening.
The following week shows signs of some dramatic swings in the forecast pattern. Rain chances return by mid week. Very warm temperatures will start off the week before a big drop arrives by the end of the week. Just how cold we get is still in question, but we could see highs only reach the 30s and 40s by next weekend.
