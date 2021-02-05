FIRST ALERT: More widespread rain arrives into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we catch a break early Saturday, more widespread rain will arrive over the weekend.
The rain chances gradually end Friday evening, turning mainly dry overnight. By Saturday morning, we looking at clearer skies and temperatures sitting around 40°. While most of the daylight hours Saturday remain dry, the clouds will be on the increase after lunchtime.
The next round of widespread rain is set to arrive late Saturday, likely increasing in coverage around sunset. Expect the rain to continue through most of the night, quickly leaving around sunrise Sunday.
While the clouds will be around Sunday morning, the rain chances will be exiting. Most areas are dry by mid-morning with sunnier skies arriving into Sunday afternoon., Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoon top out around 52°.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.