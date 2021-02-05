CCU’s Chadwell sees big pay bump after breakout season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell was rewarded with a new contract after the Chants’ best season in school history.
It was an undeniable breakout year for Chadwell, 44, who received several prestigious awards for his efforts, including the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year and the Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year.
Chadwell was also recently announced as a finalist for the Lombardi Honors 2020 Coach of the Year.
In a contract obtained by WMBF News, the university more than doubled Chadwell’s base salary. He is now set to receive a base salary of $850,000 this calendar year as part his newly renegotiated contract extension set to run through the end of 2027.
The contract calls for a $50,000 increase each year, concluding with a base pay of $1,150,000 in 2027.
With the addition of potential bonuses, Chadwell could receive up to $2,150,000 in 2021.
The potential bonuses, which Chadwell must split with certain members of his staff, include $400,000 for winning the division, $600,000 for winning the Sun Belt Conference, $300,000 for a bowl invitation and $400,000 for a bowl victory.
In addition, for an end of year top 50 ranking or top 25 ranking in any major poll, to include the USA Today Coaches Poll, AP Poll or Sagarin, would earn an additional $500,000 or $600,000 respectively.
Chadwell released the following statement on Friday:
“I appreciate the commitment and support from Dr. DeCenzo, Joe Moglia, Dr. Benson, and our administration as we continue to build this program. I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come.”
Chadwell’s name has been thrown out in discussions to potentially land a head coaching position at a Power Five conference. If that were to happen, the contract requires a sizeable buyout.
If Chadwell were to leave the Chants before Dec. 20, 2021, the university would be due $1,150,000.
The Chanticleers are midway through spring practices with a spring game set for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
