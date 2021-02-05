Bus locator, procedures as Horry County elementary students return to face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Horry County elementary students will head back for full-time face-to-face learning on Monday.
The school district is keeping bus stops and routes the same, but people can always prepare for the “what ifs” by using their interactive map.
Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said right now, the district is using all buses. With hybrid, they could have around six students on one bus.
But on Monday, the number is expected to go up with elementary students in Groups A, B and G all going back on the same day.
No matter what, the district will continue to follow the guidelines set by the state, capping off at 67% occupancy.
Cleaning procedures will continue with buses being cleaned after the morning and afternoon routes. Expectations for students and bus drivers are the same, and face masks are required.
With the additional students, some are wondering what the plans are if a driver tests positive for COVID-19. Bourcier said they have extra hands ready to go in case something like this happens.
“At any given year, sometimes even during flu season, sometimes we do have employees that are sick and do remain out for a couple of days or longer medical leave,” Bourcier said. “So we do have substitute bus drivers that can pull additional routes if needed and we also have bus driver supervisors and area managers, it’s kind of a all hands on deck if need be.”
Bourcier encourages families to follow the school bus Facebook page for active updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.