Bond set for 6 of 7 suspects in Myrtle Beach drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bond hearing was held Friday for six of the seven suspects in a “multi-month” drug investigation in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday that it had seven people in custody in connection to the investigation, which centered around drug sales in the Booker T. Washington community.
Six of the seven suspects were identified Friday, along with their respective charges:
- Johnny Ray Bellamy - distribution of cocaine, second offense
- Aliga Da Sun Farrie Campbell - distribution of cocaine, second offense
- Everett Adorse Ford - three counts of distribution of cocaine, first offense; simple possession of marijuana
- Jeremiah Levon Grant - distribution of cocaine, third offense or higher; simple possession of marijuana, manufacturing,
- Lewis Edward Johnson - possession of less than a gram of cocaine
- Wesley Raquan Williams - distribution of cocaine, first offense
All six men appeared at Friday’s bond hearing. Bellamy and Campbell were each granted a $15,000 surety bond by the judge.
Police said during the hearing that Ford had attempted to run from the U.S. Marshals upon being taken into custody Thursday, and argued that he was a flight risk. Bond for Ford was set at $45,000.
Police also argued Grant, who was out on bond after a separate case in October, was a flight risk due to facing possible federal charges. The judge eventually set a $25,000 surety bond for Grant.
The judge also ordered Johnson to be released on his recognizance, while a $5,000 surety bond was set for Williams.
