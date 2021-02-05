Animals from S.C. zoos, aquariums pick Super Bowl 55 winner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you still haven’t made your pick yet for this year’s Super Bowl, maybe some animal friends can help!
Animals from zoos and aquariums in South Carolina made their last-minute picks Friday ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In Columbia, Gambit the seal made a prediction for the second straight year at the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens.
Gambit picked Tampa Bay to win the game, and the zoo says he also correctly picked the Chiefs to win last year’s Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers.
In Charleston, the South Carolina Aquarium also got in on the fun with Liberty, a Bald eagle at the facility.
The aquarium says she picked from two identical boxes, each filled with fishy treats. She eventually chose the Buccaneers, although officials pointed out that she is originally from Florida and may have some hometown bias.
In the Upstate, the Greenville Zoo also shared this year’s prediction from Sherman the possum.
Zoo officials had him choose between two identical bags full of treats with both teams’ logos on them. After a few minutes, and some suspenseful moving of bags, Sherman finally went with the Chiefs.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.