All SC school districts now working on teacher vaccine plans, state says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says all of the state’s school districts have now been connected with an approved provider as they wait for teachers to be eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Every public school district in the state is also either in the preliminary planning stage or has a fully actionable vaccination plan ready to go. SCDOE spokesman Ryan Brown said.
He said the agency has provided the information to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and expects to share a more detailed update early next week.
The word comes a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged all school districts to get their plans in. Teacher groups were hoping the governor would announce that teachers would move higher up in the vaccine rollout. But McMaster said there were not enough vaccine doses to accommodate that, adding that it would take doses away from people who are in more critical need of the vaccine.
“I do oppose that because it is not based on the facts. It is a bad idea,” he said. “It would create expectations that can not be fulfilled, and it will result in taking vaccines away from people who die if they get the virus and who will not if they get the virus.”
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said she was rescinding guidance issued last year from the state’s AccelerateSC task force on the safety of operating schools with in-person learning.
“Today, there’s growing evidence from within our state and across the nation that schools are not the super spreaders they were once feared to be,” she said.
She said more than half the schools in the state are operating five days a week in communities with high rates of spread.
“We know now you can operate schools safely even in high spread communities,” Spearman said.
McMaster said at Thursday morning’s news conference that 37 out of the state’s 79 school districts already had a plan in place, that 19 districts had not finalized their plans and that the remaining 25 had either indicated they have no plan or had not, as of Thursday, provided any evidence that they were working on one.
Of the state’s 122,876 educators, 57,307 of them are teachers, and approximately 58% of them, or 32,265, he said, indicated they intend to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
McMaster said schools are safe and repeated that schools should be open for five days a week for in-person learning, and continued to prioritize people based on age.
Senate Republicans said they want to start vaccinating school staff as soon as possible and have introduced a joint resolution to move school staff to Phase 1A and have them vaccinated within 30 days, and by doing that, school staff will agree to teach in person for 5 days a week.
People 65 and up were originally expected to be part of Phase 1C before Wednesday’s announcement that moved them up ahead of Phase 1B’s start.
Currently, teachers are expected to be included in the next phase of the state’s rollout, Phase 1B, but it is not clear exactly when those eligible for Phase 1B will be able to sign up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.