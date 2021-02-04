Wilson, West Florence student-athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - From Wilson High School to West Florence High School, the excitement of student-athletes and their families could be felt across town as a number of student-athletes signed to play sports at the college level.
Three football players from Wilson are continuing their athletic careers after their time with the Tigers.
Vraj Patel will kick at Catawba College, Zayshaun Rice will head to Benedict College to play quarterback while Samari Stukes will play defensive back at Bluefield State College in West Virginia.
Rice said Benedict felt like home.
“Signing today meant a lot, it made my mama proud and it made my family proud,” said Rice.
The recruiting process was slower than normal due to the pandemic, so Stukes had to work even harder to get the attention of Bluefield State.
“It was very hard, I had to go to camps, and I’m very thankful they reached out after the camp so I could sign,” said Stukes.
Across town at West Florence, five athletes are taking their game to the next level.
Riley Gunter is heading to North Greenville to play tennis, Robert Spence is heading up the road to play soccer at Coker, and Semaj Johnson will play defensive end at Catawba.
Marshall Brown and Dylan Snyder will continue their journey together, as the pair of Knights both signed to play football at The Citadel.
“I’ve been begging Marshall to please play football at The Citadel with me,” said Snyder. “And it worked out so now him, and Cooper Wallace is down there and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Brown expects college football to be a challenge, but he’s ready to get down to Charleston.
“I’m going to definitely have to work in the offseason a lot to play at the next level and be ready to play with the bigger guys up there, so I’m ready to work and play up there,” said Brown.
