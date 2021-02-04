‘Today I feel blessed’: Scratch-off worth $1 million purchased in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Lottery officials say a man won $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in Florence.
The lucky winner purchased a $10 Double Your Million! scratch-off at the Kruzers XI on W. Evans Street, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
He went to his car to scratch the ticket and realized he won a cool $1 million.
“Today I feel blessed,” he said.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million playing the $10 Double Your Million! scratch-off are 1 in 1,760,000.
No top prizes remain in the game.
Kruzers XIX in Florence received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
Earlier this week, officials said a man passing through Florence won $350,000 on a scratch-off game.
