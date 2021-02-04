‘Today I feel blessed’: Scratch-off worth $1 million purchased in Florence

‘Today I feel blessed’: Scratch-off worth $1 million purchased in Florence
Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | February 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:35 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Lottery officials say a man won $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in Florence.

The lucky winner purchased a $10 Double Your Million! scratch-off at the Kruzers XI on W. Evans Street, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He went to his car to scratch the ticket and realized he won a cool $1 million.

“Today I feel blessed,” he said.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million playing the $10 Double Your Million! scratch-off are 1 in 1,760,000.

No top prizes remain in the game.

Kruzers XIX in Florence received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Earlier this week, officials said a man passing through Florence won $350,000 on a scratch-off game.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.