Search continues for Horry County woman who went missing three years ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to search for information that may lead to the location of a Horry County woman who went missing exactly three years ago.
According to the Horry County Police Department, Margaret Holcomb was 37 years old when she was last heard from on Feb. 4, 2018. At that time, she left her home on Tigger Loop in the Conway area and told her mother she’d see her later, investigators said.
Holcomb has had no further contact with family since.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
