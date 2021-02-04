S.C. Senate confirms Dr. Edward Simmer as DHEC director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has a new leader.
In a 40-1 vote, the South Carolina Senate confirmed Dr. Edward Simmer as the agency’s new director on Thursday.
“Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been. He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Simmer was selected in December by the Board to serve as the agency’s leader following a nationwide search, officials said.
“We are grateful to the Senate for confirming Dr. Simmer to the helm of South Carolina’s public health and environmental agency during the state’s unprecedented COVID-19 response,” said Mark Elam, chairman of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. “Dr. Simmer brings with him a wealth of executive management and in-the-field medical experience through his more than 30-year naval career.”
After receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Hiram College, Simmer received his Doctor of Medicine from Saint Louis University.
He also holds a Master of Public Health, with a focus on epidemiology, from the Eastern Virginia Medical School/Old Dominion University Consortium.
“It is an honor to be called on to serve the state that I proudly call home during this unparalleled moment in the history of our state and nation,” Simmer said. “DHEC’s mission to protect and promote the health of the public and the environment on behalf of all South Carolinians is something I take very seriously.”
