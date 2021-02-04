S.C. residents express excitement with DHEC prioritizing those 65 and older in vaccine rollout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina is forging ahead to get more COVID-19 vaccines into more arms, as quickly as possible.
DHEC announced Wednesday that those 65 and older will be able to make an appointment for vaccine dosages starting Monday.
WMBF News spoke with residents in that age demographic, who say things are looking up, now that DHEC expanded phase 1-A to include those 65 and older.
On Tuesday, 65-year-old Brad Johnson expressed his dissatisfaction with state leaders about the rollout plan not including his age group in the early stages, particularly since many other states already had. Johnson is a cancer survivor and was advised by medical experts to get vaccinated as soon as possible
“It’s real, it’s here and I don’t want to get it,” Johnson said Tuesday.
Nearly 24 hours later, Johnson expressed some excitement because he’ll be able to schedule an appointment in just a few days.
“Part of me says it’s a shame that it had to be pushed [for something to change],” said Johnson. “And I was very pleased to see it was changed. [It’s the] power of the people I guess.”
Donna Stoudemire, 67, is just as happy about being able to schedule her appointment soon.
Like many families across the country, Stoudemire says her life changed once the pandemic hit, due to not being able to attend social and family gatherings.
She also said being able to schedule a vaccine appointment is a shining light in her life because that means she’s steps closer to seeing her daughter again. Stoudemire explained that her daughter is a healthcare worker, and she hasn’t been able to see her in-person for months.
“I have a daughter in Spartanburg that’s a nurse on a COVID floor and I haven’t seen her in a year,” said Stoudemire. “[For my safety], she doesn’t want to come around me until I had the shot, because she’s working with COVID-19 patients every day.”
The South Carolina Hospital Association says medical providers are happy about the 65-69 age demographic being able to get that shot in their arms. But SCHA Chief Operating Officer Melanie Matney did express concerns about adding over 300,000 more people to the vaccine eligibility list.
“We need more vaccine in South Carolina,” said Matney. “That’s ultimately where we lie. We need more vaccine in the state. As we get more, we have shown we’re more than capable of getting it out.”
The SCHA also said people may grow weary from hearing the daily reminders, but everyone must continue keeping their guard up until more of the population is vaccinated.
