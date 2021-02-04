Police: Man sexually assaults S.C. woman after knocking on her door, claiming to have her W-2

FORT MILL, S.C. (WYFF) - A man is wanted for sexual assault in South Carolina after being accused of attacking a woman after he claimed to have her W-2, according to police.
Fort Mill police said the man knocked on the woman’s door just before 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Fort Mill Townhomes.
The man told the woman he had her W-2 tax forms, police said.
Police said when the victim opened her door, the suspect forcibly entered her apartment, showed a weapon and threatened her with physical harm if she did not comply with his demands.
After the assault, the woman ran from the home and the suspect left, police said.
Detectives got surveillance video from a local convenience store that showed images of the suspect, police said.
They said the video was taken at the Sam’s Mart on Tom Hall Street, which is near the townhomes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FMPD Criminal Investigations Division at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.